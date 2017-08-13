Award-Winning Whiskey Creek BBQ Tonight

Signature Whiskey Creek® BBQ served with honey-sweetened corn muffin and choice of two sides.

Baby Back Ribs (pictured)

Massaged with seasonings and then slow cooked until they’re “fallin’ off the bone”, Whiskey Creek® Baby Back Ribs are the best in town. Tender, meaty, wood fire-grilled and slathered with Signature Legend BBQ sauce give your taste buds a real party!

St. Louis Style Ribs

Hickory smoked, slow cooked, and extra meaty pork ribs. Finished on our wood fire grill.

Pulled Pork

Hand-rubbed with our special seasonings, slow cooked and smoked for an unforgettable flavor and tenderness.

Overnight Brisket

Hand-rubbed with our special seasonings, slow cooked and hickory smoked all night for a tender, savory, smoky down-home BBQ flavor.

Bar-B-Q Chicken

Slow cooked, 1/2 chicken basted with Legend BBQ sauce and finished on the wood fire grill.

3203 N. Vine

Hays, KS 67601

(785) 621-2662

Store Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 11:00 am 10:00 pm

Friday-Saturday: 11:00 am 11:00 pm

Sunday: 11:00 am 10:00 pm