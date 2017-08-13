44th annual Hansen Arts & Crafts Fair is this month in Logan

Submitted

LOGAN — If you enjoy arts and crafts, come and spend a fun Saturday in Logan: a farming community nestled in northwest Kansas, on Highway 9. Logan is home to the Dane G. Hansen Museum, which sponsors one of the best arts and crafts fairs around. Saturday, August 19, 2017, numerous artists and crafters from Kansas and surrounding states will turn the Hansen Plaza Square into a shopper’s paradise. Family and friends rally together for this annual event held on the Hansen Plaza located on Main Street in downtown Logan, Kansas. There is no admission charge.

Crafters check in before dawn in preparation for the fairs’ 9:00 a.m. opening. Food vendors line two sides of the Square. Delicious offerings may include hamburgers, brauts, chicken & noodles, homemade pies, pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, sno-cones, and more. If you start the day hungry, you won’t be for long.

The day gets underway with a 5K Run/2 Mile Fun Walk. Registration and t-shirt pickup begins at 7:00 a.m at the corner of Douglas and Main in front of the Dane G. Hansen Museum. The 5K run will start at 8:00 a.m. with the 2 mile walk to follow at 8:15 a.m. All proceeds are donated to Phillips County Hospice Services.

Iowa chain saw artist, Blair Smith, will be on the grounds to astonish you with his chain saw artistry. Blair will begin performing at 8:00 a.m. and will complete several sculptures for your viewing pleasure. Two of his incredible sculptures will be given away in drawings at 10:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

For your listening pleasure, live music will be provided on two stages throughout the day. The south stage will show case Mark Nebel from Smith Center, KS, at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 2:00 p.m. With haunting harmonies and exceptionally creative lyrics, “The “Vogt Sisters” will entertain from the north stage at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Artisans will be giving presentations around the Plaza Square throughout the day. Presentations will include: fast draw shooting by the Deer Creek Regulators; “Fleece to Fabric” by Area Weavers & Spinners and The Shepherd’s Mill; black smith techniques with Brian Bethke; painting by certified Bob Ross instructors T.R. Matthews and Sandy Seamone; and wheel throwing techniques on the potter’s wheel.

After strolling around the Plaza Square, please step inside the museum and meander around the gallery. Our exhibit, “Ultra-Realistic Sculptures,” by world-renown artist Marc Sijan is most impressive. Come in, cool off, and prepare to be amazed by Sijan’s incredibly life-like figures. While you are inside, don’t forget to look at Gale Lohrmeyer’s “Toys of Wood” for sale in our Artist of the Month area.

Amble over to the Community Room where you can check out antique appraising, quilting demonstrations, and membership sales. From 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., antique appraiser Bob Jones will be available to give a free verbal approximation of value on two of your antiques. At 10:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Janie Lowry will be giving demonstrations on “Quilted Table Toppers.” Please stop by the membership table to purchase or renew your Dane G. Hansen Museum membership. Purchasing a membership during the Arts & Crafts Fair automatically enters you in the Purchase Prize drawings. $500.00 dollars worth of purchase prize certificates will be given away in drawings held at 10:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Remember to stick around because you must be present to win.

At 9:00 a.m. Inflate-o-Fun will be ready to entertain the children with a 30 ft. Obstacle Course, Dump & Jump Truck, and Mini Castle. At 10:00 a.m. the Kid’s Tent will host Bingo for the youngsters with prizes.

The highlight of the day will be the selection of 12 new winners (and two alternates) of the coveted “Artist of the Month” award. This year’s crafters will be judged for uniqueness, quality of craft, and display. Winners will be presented with ribbons and certificates prior to the public announcement and photos at 2:30 p.m.