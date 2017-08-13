🎥 Three new Hays police officers hired, all military veterans

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

“As police chief, I feel like I hit the jackpot. I got the trifecta of new employees right here.”

Hays Police Chief Don Scheibler was obviously very happy during the August 10 Hays city commission meeting as he participated for the first time in a recently added regular agenda item, the introduction of new employees and recognition of city employees who’ve been promoted.

He enthusiastically introduced three new police officers who’ve all moved to Hays from out of state.

The trio has something else in common. All three are veterans who served in the United States Army.

“As chief of police, you’re looking for someone understands courage, understands dedication, understands duty, understands sacrifice. All three of these individuals understand that,” Scheibler said. “I’m very excited about having them on board.”

Scheibler gave a brief biography about each of the new officers–Nikki Elliott, Nick Woodruff and Nait Elkins.

Elliott was born in the Bahamas, went to high school in New York and has a degree from Delaware State University. She worked in the private sector before joining the military. Elliott, her husband and family moved to Hays for a business opportunity, enabling Elliott to then apply to the police department.

Woodruff became a federal police officer after serving in the military. He later moved to Kansas and became a certified police officer in the state. Woodruff then moved to Hays with his wife and family. Because he is already a certified police officer, Scheibler said the process of acclimating Woodruff to the department will “move a lot faster.”

Elkins was born in Ohio. “He and the love of his life were born in the same Ohio hospital, but they had to move to Manhattan to meet each other in Kansas,” Scheibler explained with a smile. Elkins just got out of the military. “This week he got out of the military and this week he’s working for us,” Scheibler noted. Elkins is pursuing a degree at Fort Hays State University.

Three other employees were recognized by Jeff Crispin, director of water resources.

Holly Dickman is the new Water Conservation Specialist. A lifelong Ellis County resident, Dickman served the past 11 years as the Ellis County K-State Research and Extension Horticulture Agent. “That’s a brilliant hire,” said Vice-Mayor James Meier as the other commissioners echoed their agreement.

is a new Water Resources Maintenance Worker I who previously worked at Hess Services in Hays. His specialty is welding according to Crispin, “sewer lines, water lines, working on meters and calls such as that.”

Chase Scheibler was promoted to Plant Operator I. He started working for the city of Hays a little more than a year ago in the maintenance department of the water resources department.

Scheibler now works in water plant operations “making sure our water is safe,” Crispin said.