Fort Hays State football holds first scrimmage of fall

The Fort Hays State football team held their first fall scrimmage Saturday morning at Lewis Field Stadium. The scrimmage lasted about one hour and featured offense vs. defense. Junior quarterback Jacob Mezera took all the first team snaps on offense while reserve quarterbacks Jacoby Williams and Brad Schencker shared snaps for the second team offense. The defense did their job early. Despite no live tackling being allowed, the first and second team defenses held both offenses to just two Brandon Brown field goals in the first five possessions.

The second team offense broke the trend when Williams threw a five-yard touchdown to a leaping J.J. Lewis in the left corner of the endzone on 4th and goal.

On the following drive, Mezera hit sophomore Charles Tigner on a three-yard touchdown pass on 1st & goal.

The final touchdown score was a 25 yard run from scrimmage by Molijah Gilbert, a freshman running back from Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Brandon Brown went 5/5 on field goals during the scrimmage, three of which were over 40 yards including a 47-yard field goal.

Tiger coach Chris Brown was pleased with how his defense started out the scrimmage…

Sophomore receiver Andrew Jay talked about the talent at the receiver position and the work they put in over the summer…

Junior quarterback Jacob Mezera has a lot of talent around him…

The Tigers are coming off of back-to-back postseason appearances and will open the season on Thursday, August 31st against Missouri Southern at Joplin Missouri.