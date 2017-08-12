Eclipse programming at the Hays Public Library

HPL

Head down to the library this August for a variety of free programs!

Dr. Stramel Presents the Solar Eclipse: On August 14 at 6 PM, Dr. Dean Stramel of Fort Hays State University will educate patrons about the science of the total solar eclipse. Dr. Stramel will also discuss his past solar eclipse experiences. NASA certified eclipse glasses will be given to the first twenty-five patrons who attend this presentation.

DIY Eclipse T-Shirts: What better way to commemorate the solar eclipse than with your own DIY t-shirt? Patrons of all ages may come to the library on August 16 at 6 PM to make their own eclipse t-shirts. The first twenty-five patrons will also receive a pair of eclipse glasses. T-shirt supplies are limited, so be sure to come early.

Eclipse Watch Party!: On August 21 the solar eclipse will be viewable in Hays, KS between 12 PM and 2 PM. Come to the library for a viewing party! A light lunch will be served before heading out to the parking lot to view the eclipse. Library staff will distribute NASA certified eclipse glasses to the first 175 patrons.

For more information on these and other programs, visit hayslibrary.org or call 785.625.9014.