Cloudy, warm Saturday with a chance of showers



Today

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.