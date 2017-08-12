Big Creek back-to-school event to include fashion, food trucks, FHSU football

Hays Post

Big Creek Crossing has set its third-annual back-to-school event for Aug. 26

The mall will have members for the FHSU football team out to sign autographs for the public, and the FHSU mascot will be present. Local residents will also model examples of fall fashions from the mall stores.

New this year will be a food truck rally in the mall parking lot. Six trucks have already signed up for the event.

The food truck rally will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Football autographs will be signed between 1 and 3 p.m., and the fashion show will begin at 3 p.m. There will be no cost for autographs or the fashion show.

“This is our own personal back-to-school celebration. It promotes our stores, and we wanted to find a way to showcase Tiger athletics, football, their season and what they have been doing ” James Younger, Big Creek marketing director, said.

Three hundred to 400 people have attended past back-to-school events at the mall.

The mall will be open regular Saturday hours 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.