This weekend’s Hays-area garage sales

Hays-area garage sales

Hays Post offers FREE garage sale listings weekly.

Address: 514 W. 16th, Hays

Items for sale: Household items, clothing, toys, baby items

Sunday August 13th 7 am – 3 pm

———————–

Address: 1458 Post Rock Drive, Hays

Items for sale: 27th Street east to Commerce Pkwy (270th Av,) then north 1/2 mile to 37th St., turn right (east) and go 1 block. Boys clothes size 8-16, cleats, qualify household items, plants, 13″ and 25″ TVs, toys/games, books, serger, kitchenware, firewood, new canisters.

Friday, Aug 11, 1-7 pm, Saturday, August 12, 7:30 am-1 pm

————————-

Address: 4412 Newton Circle, Hays

Items for sale: This multi-fmily garage sale has something for everyone. It is being organized by The Labriel Home Team of North Oak Community Church to help raise funds for a church plant in Ecquador. Furniture…..Brighton….Makowsky…clothing….kitchen items…and LOTS of misc, as well as a lemonade and cookie stand. You won’t want to miss this sale – and be a part of something bigger than our community!! )

Friday Aug 11 (noon-5) Saturday Aug 12 (8-4)

————————

Address: 201 Pershing, Hays corner of 19th & Fort

Items for sale: Furniture, nursery furniture- crib, mattress, dressing table and hutch- can buy individually, Men’s. women’s and children’s clothes, new appliances and lots of miscellaneous. Absolutely something for everyone!

Fri 3-7 Sat 9-3

————————

Address: 1309 Washington Circle, Hays

Items for sale: Radial Arm Saw (Craftsman), Upright Freezer, girls and woman’s bike, Golf Clubs, Women’s (golf attire, exercise and every day wear), Men’s and children clothing (Boys 3T-5T, Girls 6-8), Child Booster Seats, Household Items, Toys including a V-Reader and lots of more items, something for everyone!

Friday, August 11th 2:30 pm to 7 pm

————————-

Address: 1603 E. 28th St., Hays

Items for sale: Some baby items, women’s clothing (sz.M-XL), Men’s clothing, Holiday decor, curtains, like new couch ottoman, knickknacks, collectibles, and so much more!!!!

Friday (8:00-2:00) Saturday (8:00-??)

————————-

Address: 2904 Canal Blvd, Hays

Items for sale: Ton of:

– name brand tween and junior girls clothes

– young men name brand clothes

– adult female name brand clothes

– young girls name brand clothes

– Dress and sport shoes

Plus

– Olympus Digital Pro Camera with extra lens, battery charger, cords, carrying case etc.

– Reclining chairs

– WIFI printer

– Gorgeous formal prom dresses

– File cabinet

– Books

TONS of miscellaneous items

8/11 (11am to Dark) 8/12 (9am to 2pm)

———————–

Address: 1510 Haney Dr., Hays

Items for sale: Maytag double oven with ceramic top, home decor, lamps, light fixtures, clothing. Saturday clearance prices.

Friday August 11th 3-7pm and Saturday, Aug 12 8am to ?

————————

Address: 509 W. 23rd, Hays

Items for sale: Antique Oak/marble top Dresser

Oakwood Dining Table and chairs

Oakwood China Hutch

furniture

canning items

fabric and quilting

HDTV

Pioneer turntable Sony receiver

LG Monitor

misc. electronics

Fly Rods

One man pontoon

Old and new dishware

Artwork

miscellaneous

August 11-12 Friday 5-7 Saturday 7-Noon

————————-

Address: 2516 General Lawton Road, Hays

Items for sale: Large Baby Swing, baby activity Bouncer, baby toys, High Chair, Baby Clothes Boys (12-18 month), Baby Girl Clothes (0-12 m), Chirldren Books, Premier Jewelry, Wooden Sleigh Bed, Pack N Play, Kids Couch, LOTS vinyl Decals (Custom), Hand Painted Antique Gas Can, Antique Hand Painted Cream Can, Antique China Tea Pots, Antique Silver Teapot, Antique Silver Items, Crystal Glass Set, Bicycle Tubes & Tires (Brand New), Wooden Chairs, Antique Red Chair, Wooden Cane Chair, Commercial Stainless Steel Rolling Prep Cart, Antique Toys, Antique Glassware, Antique Glass, Yard Tools, Luggage, Misc Kitchenware, Misc Houseware, 2 Female Guinea Pigs W/Complete Setup, Antique Glass Pitchers, Glass Art, Hen on Nest, Collectible Norman Rockwell Plates, Flower Pots (Brand New), Blue Fenton Plates, 2 Bowling Balls, Antique Swag Lamp, Crock Pots, Replacement Truck Mirrors (Brand New), lots of Misc….

Sat August 12th 7:30-5

—————————

Address: 2916 Skyline Dr, Hays

Items for sale: Lots of boy clothes 3-month up to 3T

Some girls clothes 3 month – 9 month, 18 m – 24 m, some 4T

Most clothes $0.50 to $1 with some exceptions like dresses,

Girl jackets and coats with sizes ranging from 12 month – youth 8

Ladies shirts mainly XL shirts

Premier Jewelry( no longer a dealer)

As well as well as some other items

Friday Aug 11th 1pm – 6pmSaturday Aug 12 9am – 2 pm

———————–

