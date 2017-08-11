Sunny, warm Friday with a chance for thunderstorms

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

SundayA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday NightA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

MondayA 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.