Red Cross responds after storm in western Kansas

WAKEENEY — American Red Cross Response Teams are working with local emergency management and community partners to assist families affected by Thursday’s storm in and around Trego County.

Red Cross teams are assessing the damage and providing assistance in the response and recovery of those affected. Wind and hail caused significant property damage following a severe storm that moved through the area Thursday afternoon.

A team of volunteers from the American Red Cross will continue to work with families to give help and hope for a full recovery.

