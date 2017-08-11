Palmer Clarence Dent, 91, of Russell, KS passed from this earth to be with his Lord on Wednesday August 9, 2017.

Palmer was born in Davenport, Oklahoma on October 25, 1925, the son of Clarence and Lottie Dent. He attended Davenport High school but was drafted into the Navy in 1946. Palmer served in the United States Navy serving in the Pacific-Asiatic camp. Upon returning from the service, Palmer completed high school. Palmer married the love of his life, Cleo Irene Robinson, on July 15, 1949, in Hays, KS. They made their home in Russell, KS. They had one son, Shane Palmer Dent. Palmer worked for Haliburton, Chemical Process, and B.J. Service, Inc prior to starting Dent Acidizing in Russell in 1968. Palmer owned and operated Dent Acidizing for 42 years. Palmer dedicated himself to his family and to his love of fishing and hunting. Palmer served as a member of the Russell Church of Christ. He was beloved by many. He was known for visiting those who were ill in the hospital and nursing homes, and enjoyed helping anyone in need. Palmer’s smile and laugh will be greatly missed.

Palmer is survived by his wife, Cleo, his son Shane Dent and wife Michelle of Wichita, KS and two grandsons, Owen and Landon.

Palmer is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Lottie Dent, and his sister Verneda Ward.

A celebration of Palmer’s life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, August 11, 2017, at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell, Kansas with Pastor Richard Fobes officiating. Burial will follow at the Russell City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to service time on Friday morning. The family requests in lieu of flowers that Memorial donations may be made in Palmer’s name to the Kansas Honor Flight www.honorflight.org and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.