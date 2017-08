Norman Darrell Smith, age 66, of Ellis, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at the Hays Medical Center.

Memorial services will be August 19, 2017 at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory at 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601. Inurnment will be in Ft. Hays Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

A complete obituary is pending.