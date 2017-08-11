Kansas man wounded in attempted armed robbery

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an attempted armed robbery.

Just after 3:30a.m. Friday police responded to a KWIK Shop, 3440 West 6th Street in Lawrence after report of the attempted robbery and shooting, according to a media release.

Officers made contact with a 38-year-old employee of the business. He told police two suspects approached him outside the business, and shot him during an attempt to rob him. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects fled the scene on foot northbound from the business. The first suspect is described as a black male, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 inches tall with a red bandanna over his face and black hooded sweatshirt and pants. The second suspect is described as approximately 6-foot 2 and wore a blue bandanna over his face and a dark hooded sweatshirt and pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.