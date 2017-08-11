Hail stays out of Hays

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

The city of Hays fared much better than WaKeeney during Thursday afternoon’s severe weather.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued by the National Weather Service in Dodge City starting at 2:48 p.m. Two-inch hail propelled by 70 mph winds battered WaKeeney.

The storm, which initially was headed directly east toward Hays, took a more southerly route. By the time it hit Hays, the thunderstorm no longer contained hail, according to Joe Becker at the K-State Agricultural Research Center, where official weather records are kept for Hays.

Hays received an 0.47 inches of rain yesterday and no hail. The Eagle Media Center, 2300 Hall, had 0.26 inches.

So far in August, 1.44 inches of rain has fallen. Slightly more than 22 inches of precipitation has been recorded in Hays for the year.

In Ellis, much heavier rain was reported. Reports just south of the city showed nearly 2.2 inches in the gauge. The Victoria area received less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation.