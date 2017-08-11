FHSU adds offensive line depth for 2017

One area of emphasis for the Fort Hays State coaching staff this off season was offensive line. Season-ending injuries to freshman Pat Kelly and Brandon Gonzales left the Tigers thin up front.

Kelly and Gonzales are back along with returning starters Travis Talley and Donald Blackmon and Romello Burke. Add in two junior college transfers and eight high school freshman and the Tigers have much added depth.

Senior Travis Talley leads the group with 15 career starts, the most among any on the offensive line.

Travis Talley