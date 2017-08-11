1 dead, 2 hospitalized after three-vehicle I-70 crash

TREGO COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Trego County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Buick passenger vehicle driven by Eileen M. Ruder, 63, Oakley, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of U.S. 283.

The vehicle rear-ended a 2008 Suzuki SX4 driven by Gail L. Moller 56, Ponca City, OK., in the passing lane.

The Buick traveled to the right and collided with the rear end of a 2000 Volvo driven by Sergey V. Nechiporuk, 30, Kent, WA., that was traveling in the right-hand land, according to the KHP.

The Suzuki slid across the median and came to rest on its wheels facing north in the passing lane of eastbound Interstate 70.

Moller was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Smith Funeral Home.

Ruder and a passenger Steven J. Ruder, 68, Oakley were transported to the hospital in WaKeeney. Nechiporuk was not injured. All four were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.