WaKeeney residents begin cleanup after Thursday storm

WAKEENEY — The sound of power saws could be heard through the streets of WaKeeney Thursday night as residents hurried to board up broken windows before dark.

A storm brought high winds and hail reported at 2 inches through the community Thursday afternoon.

Andrew Mejia, 809 Barkley, WaKeeney was in his front yard with friends trying to board up windows.

Every single window on the north side of his double-wide mobile home was broken, as well as the windows on the west side of his house.

“It was nasty,” he said. “It came fast. It got cloudy and then pouring rain and then the hail and the wind. You couldn’t see a thing.”

The Dairy Queen down the street didn’t fare much better with the iconic red roofing stripped down to wood around almost the entire building. Siding was damaged on many homes as well.

Trees were uprooted and limbs were knocked down in some yards.

Vehicles also did not fare well. Many cars and trucks in the community had windshields broken and severe body damage caused by the hail.

Crews were working on power lines into the evening.