Two hospitalized after Thursday morning accident north of WaKeeney

Two people were hospitalized after an accident Thursday morning 11 miles north of WaKeeney.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford Edge driven by Hannah L. Bebb, 36, Hill City, was southbound on U.S. 283. The KHP said a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by Tracey D. Herman, 48, WaKeeney, which was eastbound on Graham County Road E, failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, pulling out onto U.S. 283. The Edge struck the Durango on the driver’s side.

Bebb was transported to Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital for treatment, and Herman was taken to Graham County Hospital.

Both were wearing seat belts, the KHP reported.