UPDATE Severe thunderstorm warning for areas of Ellis Trego, Rush counties

UPDATE: There have been reports of hail up to 2.5 inches, low visibility and power outages in Trego County. There also have been reports of a blown-over semi and numerous stranded motorists on Interstate 70.

The NWS reported that 90 percent of cars in parking lots and homes in WaKeeney have sustained hail damage, including broken windows.

——-

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southeastern Trego, northwestern Rush and southern Ellis counties until 4 p.m. At 2:48 p.m., the storm was located 4 miles southwest of Ogallah, moving east at 40 mph. Softball sized hail and wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible.

———

There also is a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 p.m. in a wide swath of northwest Kansas including Ellis, Gove, Graham, Logan, Ness, Osborne, Ottawa, Rooks, Rush, Russell, Trego and Wichita counties.

