Royals to visit Omaha Storm Chasers for exhibition in March

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) – The Kansas City Royals will play the Omaha Storm Chasers in an exhibition next March to kick off the 50th year of the Royals having their top farm club in the Omaha area.

The Storm Chasers announced on Thursday that the game is March 26 at Werner Park. It will be the first time the Royals have visited their Triple-A affiliate since 2000.

The Storm Chasers franchise has been Kansas City’s top farm club since 1969. No other major-league team has had its Triple-A affiliate in the same location as long.

Tickets for the exhibition go on sale Sept. 1.