The Janousek Funeral Home of La Crosse, Kansas, has announced Funeral Services for Roberta M. Schuckman, 74, La Crosse, will be at Friday, August 11, 2017, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas.
Burial will be La Crosse City Cemetery.
Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video
The Janousek Funeral Home of La Crosse, Kansas, has announced Funeral Services for Roberta M. Schuckman, 74, La Crosse, will be at Friday, August 11, 2017, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas.
Burial will be La Crosse City Cemetery.