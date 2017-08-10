Roberta M. Schuckman, 74, La Crosse, Kansas, died Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at her home.

Mrs. Schuckman was born September 5, 1942, in Great Bend, Kansas, the daughter of Irvin A. and Ludwina (Schaffer) Haselhorst. A lifelong resident of Ellis County, Kansas, and Rush County, Kansas, she was a homemaker.

She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, and St. Michael’s Altar Society, both of La Crosse, Kansas.

On September 12, 1959, she married Edward “Eddie” Schuckman at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Hays, Kansas.

Survivors include: her husband, Eddie Schuckman, La Crosse, Kansas; three sons, Irvin Schuckman (Mary Kay), Colorado Springs, Colorado, Kevin Schuckman (Marilyn), Gardner, Kansas, and Shane Schuckman (Hanna), Scottsdale, Arizona; two daughters, Darla Dreiling, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Janae Schuckman, Hays, Kansas; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; three brothers, Leon Haselhorst, Liberal, Kansas, Irvin Haselhorst (Gail), Munjor, Kansas, and Dale Haselhorst (Shelly), Hays, Kansas; and three sisters, Doris Zimmerman (Carl), Schoenchen, Kansas, Donetta Lang (Don), Victoria, Kansas, and Deborah Hatfield, Hays, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Duane Haselhorst; and one brother in law, Glen Hatfield.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 10, 2017, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A vigil service and rosary will be at 7:00 P.M.

Church visitation will be Friday, August 11, 2017, from 9:00 A.M. to 9:50 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas.

Funeral service will be Friday, August 11, 2017, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, La Crosse, Kansas, with Father Edmond Kline, and Father Matthew Kumi officiating. Interment will be in the La Crosse City Cemetery, La Crosse, Kansas.

Memorials are suggested to masses.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.