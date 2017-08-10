Public hearing tonight for 2018 Hays budget

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

A public hearing will be conducted tonight during the Hays city commission meeting for the city’s 2018 budget. City Manager Toby Dougherty will first review the budget highlights.

Following that, commissioners are expected to adopt the $38,058,556 budget which keeps the mill levy at 25.

In other agenda items, new employees and those who have been recently promoted will be introduced to the commission by city department heads.

The complete Aug. 10 agenda may be seen here.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. tonight in Hays City Hall, 1507 Main Street.