Provost announces resignation from Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State Provost April Mason says she plans to resign next summer.

Mason announced Tuesday that her resignation will be effective June 30.

Mason, who has been provost and senior vice president since 2010, was a finalist for the chancellor position at the University of Nebraska in March 2016. She withdrew her name for that job to help Richard Myers’ transition when he was appointed Kansas State president in 2016.

She said that transition is nearly complete and now is a good time to move on.

Myers thanked Mason for her contribution to the university and said Kansas State will soon appoint a search committee to find her replacement.