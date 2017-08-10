Larry L. Reinert, Ness City, was born to Henry and Alice Reinert on August 5, 1937. He attended elementary school at Riverside, south of Ness City, and high school at Ness City, graduating in 1954. Following graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving for four years and returning to Ness City to farm with brothers Ralph and Jerry. He later worked with Lutheran Brotherhood Insurance and finally retired as a delivery driver for Jobbers Automotive in 2005.

In 1965 he married Barbara Dietz at Trinity Lutheran Church at Otis. Together they were blessed by two daughters, Tobi and Tara. He was a longtime member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and participated in the Southwest Kansas Conference men’s chorus for twenty years.

Larry died peacefully on August 9, 2017 at the Hays Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Carl, Orlyn, Ralph, Eugene, and Jerry.

He is survived by wife Barbara, daughters Tobi (Mark) White, Lincoln, NE and Tara (Joshua) Dean, Charles City, IA; grandchildren Seth White and Blake and Nathalia Dean; Sisters Virginia Turley, Scott City and Gladys (Fred) Hilmes, Ness City, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Ness City, at 10:00 on Saturday, August 12, followed by a luncheon at the church. Visitation with family held at Fitzgerald Funeral Home from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening, August 11.

In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to the Wartburg Seminary, 333 Wartburg Pl. Dubuque, Iowa 52003, Lutheran World Relief PO Box 17061, Baltimore, MD 21298-9832, or Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 501 E. Cedar St., Ness City, 67560.