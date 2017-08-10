Large hail leads to massive damage in WaKeeney, Trego County

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WAKEENEY — The storm front that roared through northwest Kansas on Thursday afternoon left WaKeeney residents in cleanup mode.

The National Weather Service reported hail in excess of 2 inches battered the community, and dozens of photos and videos of the aftermath have sprung up on social media.

The NWS also reported approximately 90 percent of the vehicles outside during the storm sustained hail damage.

There were also reports of downed power lines and uprooted trees.

The WaKeeney and Ellis Family Care Centers will be closed the rest of today and Friday after sustaining hail damage.

Send your storm photos to admin@hayspost.com.