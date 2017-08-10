Jeffrey D. Arnold, 19, Hays, died Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

He was born December 30, 1997 in Hays, Kansas the son of Martin and Ann (Luce) Arnold. He was a student attending Hays High School. He enjoyed music, especially marching bands, fishing, watching movies, swimming, and flying kites and flags. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and had a smile and laugh that were so contagious.

Survivors include his mother Ann Arnold and stepfather David Koenigsaecker of Hays, one brother; Adrian Arnold and wife Karissa of Schoenchen, a niece Iley Arnold, two half-sisters; Katie and Melissa, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmothers; Barbara Post and Rose Collins.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, 305 W. 7th Street. Burial will follow in the Stockton City Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 pm until 8:00 on Monday at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street and from 1:00 pm until service time on Tuesday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Hays High Special Education Department or in honor of Jeffrey the family requests balloons in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com or via email at haysmemorialchapel@gmail.com