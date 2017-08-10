Hays High cheerleaders take part in 44th annual Shrine Bowl

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On July 30, the Hays High Cheerleaders were honored to cheer at the 44th annual Shrine Bowl hosted by Butler Community College.

They attended the Shrine Bowl Cheer Camp wherein they got to learn many new skills and more importantly, gain information and a sense of what the true purpose of the Shriners Hospital is really about. The squads got to meet and interact with Shriner Hospital patients and hear their stories.

The camp hosts tryouts for the GTM Performance Team, which performed between first and second quarter of the Shrine Bowl game. Hays High had three cheerleaders make this team — Brittany Pflaum, Brooke Pflaum and Kamree Markley.

GTM also selected eight cheerleaders from the Performance Team as the GTM Elite 8 because of their skills, presentation, attitude, and coaching ability. Kamree Markley was honored as one of the GTM Elite 8 and presented an award during the half time show of the game.