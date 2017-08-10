Hays FD works to extinguish trailer fire

Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported structure fire in the area of Fifth and Vine.
The Hays Fire Department responded to the reported trailer fire at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Check Hays Post for details as information becomes available.
