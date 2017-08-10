First Care Clinic marks 10-year anniversary during National Health Center Week

First Care Clinic will celebrate its ten-year anniversary during National Health Center Week. This national campaign runs August 13th – 19th with the goal of raising awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s Health Centers. Community Health Centers serve more than 25 million patients in nearly 10,000 communities across the country. They increase access to health care and provide integrated care services based on the needs of the communities they serve.

FCC was originally established as a free, walk-in clinic for the uninsured and was staffed by volunteers. It operated one night per week under the supervision of Hays Medical Center. In 2007 FCC received a start-up grant from the State Primary Care Association, which enabled the clinic to become its own entity. This led to the transition from volunteers to paid employees as well as increased hours of operation. The clinic began with four employees and has experienced significant growth during the last ten years. FCC currently has 40 employees and offers medical, dental, and mental health services. FCC has also added the satellite clinic in Victoria. In 2016 the clinic saw 5,372 patients with 12,306 visits.

First Care Clinic providers work together in an integrated setting to provide comprehensive care to the patients. FCC also offers a prescription assistance program, marketplace assistance, as well as free group support classes. FCC accepts most major insurance, but also offers a sliding fee scale for those who qualify. The mission of First Care Clinic is to be the region’s premier medical home dedicated to providing access to compassionate, quality care for all.

The current medical providers consist of Dr. Christine Fisher, Medical Director; Dr. Chris Lundberg, Staff Physician; and three Nurse Practitioners, Dawn Knapp, Tosha Garrison, and Michelle Van Der Wege. The dental department is staffed by Dr. Peter Paris, Dental Director and three Dental Hygienists, Cheyenne Grauerholz, Rebecca Bittel, and Lacey Radcliffe. FCC is currently recruiting an additional dentist. Sandy Cullison, Licensed Specialist Clinical Social Worker, is also on staff to provide counseling/mental health services. “Our providers offer excellent care to patients and are very dedicated to the community. We provide comprehensive care to patients of all ages and give special attention to prevention, education and overall well-being,” said Dr. Christine Fisher.

“We are very proud of the success we have achieved over the last ten years. The services we provide fill gaps in the healthcare community in Ellis County and provide access to healthcare for all,” stated Bryan Brady, CEO. FCC will celebrate this milestone with events during National Health Center Week. The public is invited to attend the following events:

Monday, August 14

Free Vision and Hearing Screenings from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Wednesday, August 16

Free Blood Pressure Checks from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Thursday, August 17

Free Fluoride Application for Kids with a special appearance by Dr. Health E. Hound from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Friday, August 18

Open House including a free lunch and door prizes from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

— Submitted