Ellis adopts 2018 budget

ELLIS–Following a public hearing with no comments from residents, Ellis city council members voted to adopt the city’s 2018 budget during their Aug. 7 meeting.

The council also approved a resolution presented by City Clerk Amy Burton amending the fixed percentage increase to city utility rates in the approved 2018 budget.

A public hearing was set for Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. for the 2018 Waterline Project.

At the suggestion of Police Chief Taft Yates, members agreed to move a flag disposal box from the Ellis VFW building, which is often locked, to a hallway inside city hall.

The complete Aug. 7 meeting minutes are below.

ELLIS CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

Minutes

August 7, 2017

PUBLIC HEARING – 2018 BUDGET DOCUMENT

General Government: Financial – 2018 City of Ellis Budget

Mayor David McDaniel opened the 2018 budget hearing at 7:02 p.m. Mayor McDaniel stated the proposed budget has been published the required amount of time and that tonight is an opportunity for the citizens of Ellis to comment on the proposed budget for 2018. Resident Gary Luea noted that the published budget in the Hays Daily News was too small to read. There being no further public comments, Mayor David McDaniel declared the budget hearing adjourned at 7:05 p.m.

CALL TO ORDER

Mayor David McDaniel called the regular meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Present were Council members Holly Aschenbrenner, Susan Eaton, Jolene Niernberger, Dena Patee, and Bob Redger. Also present were Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman, City Clerk Amy Burton, Police Chief Taft Yates, and City Attorney Olavee Raub. Council member Bret Andries was absent.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

AMENDMENTS TO AGENDA

None

PUBLIC PRESENT

Chad Pritchett, Gary Luea, Glen Keller, Nickole Byers, Buck Driggs, Brian Raub, Cheryl Kinderknecht, and John Walz.

CONSENT AGENDA

Council member Dena Patee moved to approve the consent agenda containing the Minutes from the Regular Meeting on July 17, 2017, Bills Ordinance #2026, and the manual journal entries for April, May and June. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner seconded the motion. The Council approved the consent agenda 5-0.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Nickole Byers read a prepared letter addressing recent concerns over a perceived bias and misrepresentation of council items in recent Ellis Review publications.

Chad Pritchett and Glen Keller requested Council table consideration of the proposed revisions to the Chrysler Museum and Railroad Museum lease agreements until the respective boards have had a chance to review the revisions.

Gary Luea, Water Advisory Committee, requested Council add an executive session to the agenda for the next Council meeting to discuss land acquisition.

PRESENTATIONS OF AWARDS, PROCLAMATIONS, REQUESTS & PETITIONS (HEARINGS)

Swimming Pool: Acquisition

Council member Holly Aschenbrenner moved to accept the gift of the swimming pool slide from the Ellis Community Foundation. Council member Bob Redger seconded the motion. The motion carried 5-0, with Council member Dena Patee abstaining due to perceived conflict of interest. The responsibility for maintenance and ownership of the slide now rests with the City.

SPECIAL ORDER

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

General Government: Financial – 2018 Budget Document

Mayor David McDaniel noted that the budget hearing for the proposed 2018 budget document was held earlier in the evening with no opposition from the public voiced. Council member Jolene Niernberger moved and Council member Bob Redger seconded a motion to approve the 2018 budget document as published and presented. The motion carried 5-0.

Streets: Special Project

Buck Driggs, Driggs Design Group, updated Council on the bids for concrete work for the residence at 11th Street and Dorrance. The City’s street contractor, Vogt’s-Parga Construction, has provided an estimate of $2,235 with that cost to be split between the Community Development Block Grant and the City. Mr. Driggs was instructed by Council to obtain bids from local contractors to compare costs. Only one bid was submitted by the time of the Council meeting in the amount of $850. If the City chooses to accept this bid, it would be outside of the grant and designated street project. Mr. Driggs recommends the City accept the local contractor’s bid since it would be less than the amount the City would pay under the estimate from Vogt’s-Parga Construction and it would keep the work local. Council member Bob Redger moved and Council member Dena Patee seconded a motion to accept the bid from Fox Construction in the amount of $850 to complete the concrete work at 11th Street and Dorrance. The motion carried 5-0.

Streets: Special Project

Mr. Driggs continued by presenting the Change Order Justification Report for the Street Improvement Project. The report will be considered for approval at the next council meeting.

Public Works: Violation

Council reviewed two bids for the demolition of the residence on 12th Street destroyed by fire. City Attorney Olavee Raub reported there may be a prospective purchaser of the property and the City may not need to proceed. Ms. Raub requested the item be placed as a status update for the next Council meeting. No action was taken.

Museums: Contracts

Mayor David McDaniel requested consideration of the proposed revisions to the lease agreements for the Chrysler Museum and Railroad Museum be tabled until the respective boards can meet with City representatives.

NEW BUSINESS

Sewer/Sanitation: Accounting/Billing

City Clerk Amy Burton presented the resolution amending the fixed percentage increase to the utility rates per the approved 2018 budget. Council member Jolene Niernberger moved and Council member Dena Patee seconded a motion to approve Resolution No. 537 as presented. The motion carried 5-0.

Municipal Court: City Code

Council member Jolene Niernberger moved to adopt Ordinance No. 1422 incorporating the 2017 edition of the Standard Traffic Ordinance. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner seconded the motion. The motion carried 5-0.

Municipal Court: City Code

Council member Bob Redger moved to adopt Ordinance No. 1423 incorporating the 2017 edition of the Uniform Public Offense Code. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner seconded the motion. The motion carried 5-0.

General Government: Committee

Mayor David McDaniel reviewed a letter from the League of Kansas Municipalities providing the City an opportunity to register a voting delegate and an alternate voting delegate to represent the City at the League’s Annual Conference in September. Council member Jolene Niernberger moved to elect David McDaniel as the LKM voting delegate. Council member Holly Aschenbrenner seconded the motion. The motion carried 5-0.

Council member Holly Aschenbrenner then moved to elect Jolene Niernberger as the LKM alternate voting delegate. Council member Bob Redger seconded the motion. The motion carried 5-0, with Council member Jolene Niernberger abstaining due to perceived conflict of interest.

REPORTS FROM CITY OFFICIALS

Public Works

Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman presented the cost of labor and materials for repairs to the street at 11th Street and Washington due to the recent water main break. Mr. Scheuerman estimated that it cost the City $3,285 more in labor and sand to re-lay the brick on the street, rather than just leave as concrete. Mayor David McDaniel requested the City have the Stockton prison inmates help clean the brick stockpile the next time they are in town working for the City.

Dane Bailey, Kansas Department of Agriculture, has contacted Mr. Scheuerman regarding updating the floodplain maps sometime this year. The maps have not been updated since 1983.

Public Works: Training

Council member Dena Patee moved and Council member Jolene Niernberger seconded a motion to approve Public Works Director Alan Scheuerman to attend the Kansas Association of Floodplain Managers conference in Lawrence on September 5-7th. The motion carried 5-0.

Police

Police Chief Taft Yates presented the Department’s Monthly Activity Report for July and the August staff calendar. Chief Yates noted the VFW has a flag disposal box to ensure retired flags are disposed of properly. Since the VFW is often locked, Chief Yates asked Council to consider placing the flag disposal box in the hallway at City Hall. Council member Dena Patee moved and Council member Holly Aschenbrenner seconded a motion to place the flag disposal box at City Hall. The motion carried 5-0, with Council member Bob Redger abstaining due to perceived conflict of interest.

City Clerk

City Clerk Amy Burton presented the monthly financial statements consisting of the Statement of Accounts, Treasurer’s Report, and Security Deposit Worksheet for April, May and June.

The draft minutes were reviewed from the July meeting of the Planning Commission/Board of Zoning Appeals.

The swimming pool will close August 12th for the 2017 season.

The public hearing on the 2018 Waterline Project will be August 21st at 7:00 p.m.

Ms. Burton asked if Council wanted to participate in the LUCA project for the United States Census Bureau. The Local Update of Census Addresses Operation helps ensure the accuracy and completeness of the City’s address list for the 2020 census. It was the consensus of the Council to not participate due to the time intensiveness of the project.

Personnel: Exit

Ms. Burton reported that Sharon Disney has resigned from her position as Clerk II. The Clerk’s office is currently accepting applications for her replacement.

Attorney

City Attorney Olavee Raub reported she has still been unable to locate the owner of the property cited for code violations on Fauteux Street. The City may have condemnation procedures forthcoming on the property.

The citizen’s claim for damages has been submitted to the City’s insurance policy for review.

Ms. Raub has received two bids for the survey of the golf course boundaries and will include the bids in the packet for the next Council meeting.

Mayor Update and Announcements

Mayor David McDaniel announced the League of Kansas Municipalities Annual Conference will be September 16th – 18th.

The City’s contract for janitorial services will be considered at the August 21st meeting. Minor revisions have been made to the contract.

Council member Jolene Niernberger suggested that agencies that receive funding from the City submit articles to the City’s quarterly publication, The Town Crier, to provide updates on happenings in their organizations.

Council member Holly Aschenbrenner revisited the idea of holding a committee volunteer appreciation event.

General Government: Work Session

Mayor McDaniel would like to hold a work session at 7:00 p.m. on August 15th to finalize the Capital Improvement Plan.

ADJOURNMENT

Council member Bob Redger moved and Council member Dena Patee seconded a motion to adjourn the meeting. The motion carried 5-0. The meeting adjourned at 8:48 p.m.