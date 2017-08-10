Driver hospitalized after semi blown over in NW Kansas

SHERIDAN COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Thursday in Sheridan County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 International semi driven by Joseph Howard Fox, 44, Manzola, CO., was southbound on U.S. 83 fourteen miles north of U.S. 24. down,

A gust of wind blew the truck and trailer onto driver’s side. The vehicle came to rest facing northwest with the tractor blocking the northbound lane of traffic.

Fox was transported to Citizens Medical Center. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.