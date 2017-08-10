Dennis A. Dreiling, 78, Hays, died on August 9, 2017 at Via Christi Village.

He was born on October 11, 1938 in Hays, Kansas. He was the son of Edward J. and Leona (Schumacher) Dreiling. He attended St. Joseph’s Military Academy and graduated from Hays High School in 1957. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Herl on September 9, 1961 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hays.

Dennis served on active duty in the United States Army from January 1958 until December 1959 and was stationed in Germany as a member of the United States Army Europe, 11th Armored Calvary Regiment. He was officially discharged from the Army on December 31, 1963. He spent the rest of his working life as a truck driver for multiple companies. Dennis enjoyed spending time with his family, polka dancing, telling stories, watching old western movies and making people laugh.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years; Marilyn, his brother; Stanley Dreiling and wife, Carol of Hays, his sister; Nancy and husband Walter Basel of Lincoln, NE, his two sons; Kevin Dreiling of Phoenix, AZ and Kenneth Dreiling and wife Michelle of Colorado Springs, CO, two grandsons; Taylor and Turner Dreiling of Colorado Springs, CO, a brother-in-law; Lindell Linenberger of Wichita, KS, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters; Donna Linenberger and Jane Robben, and one brother-in-law; James Robben.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Monday, August 14, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 215 W. 13th St. with Fr. Fred Gatschet officiating. Burial with military honors by the Hays VFW Post 9076 will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 on Sunday and from 9:00 am until 9:45 on Monday all at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street. A parish vigil will be at 7:30 pm on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested in Dennis’s memory to Hospice of HaysMed, St. Joseph Catholic Church building fund, or masses in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com .