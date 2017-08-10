What a wonderful life! A close-knit, loving family to grow up in, a loving wife and four children to spend a lifetime with and friends galore. That was Darrel.

Darrel Anderson, 86, passed away August 4, 2017, at the Graham County Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. He was born April 2, 1931 to Everett Avon and Velma Mae (Charles) Anderson on the family farm in the Morland, Kansas area.

Darrel grew up in the Morland-Penokee area with his brother Andy and his two sisters, Rolleen and Jeanine. While a young boy, Darrel’s early friends became his life-long friends and cousins were more like brothers. They had so much fun and shared their lives’ with each other through the years. Out of those nine boys only Ben Keith remains. Darrel and his brother, Andy, had a special bond. They did everything with gusto and almost thought alike, which anyone who knew them will agree, that is a scary thought! Darrel and his dad were inseparable, and made of the same timbre. Darrel took it quite hard to lose his father and brother within a few months of each other.

He was a 1949 graduate of Hill City High School. During high school, Darrel was employed by McVey Dairy, hauling milk. If asked his pay, he stated he earned enough to get by. Following graduation, Darrel became a United States soldier, serving in the Korean War.

On June 9, 1957, in Russell, Kansas, Darrel and Willadonna “Donna” Heidrick we married. To this union four children were born: Darrel Dean, Donald Eugene, Christine Elaine and Cathleen Irene. As Donna recalls while dating Darrel and even after they were married, Darrel’s good looks, dark hair and blue eyes, and clean cut, lean appearance always kept the women looking and making him a target of their flirtations!

Darrel loved the Lord and was converted to Christ at 35. He studied for the ministry at Gulf Coast Bible College, Houston, Texas. He graduated in May of 1969. Following his path of ministry, he pastored three churches through 1980. He then returned to the oilfield. He drilled wells for Duke Drilling and Casad Drilling, eventually leasing his own rig. Later, he purchased a drilling rig and drilled many wells from 1981 in Pratt, Stafford and Graham counties, until his illness began last November.

In 2007, Darrel and Donna purchased the “Bison Club” making it their own “Cowboy Junction.” For ten years, they have continued to operate their restaurant and club, promoting country music and dances every Saturday night. Their daughter, Cathy, did the lion’s share of the work, but Darrel took care of the bar and dance floor. He loved the dances and loved to dance to the country music and was always happy to see friends and strangers pour in each Saturday night.

Special events for Donna and Darrel were a 50th Wedding Anniversary trip to Ireland and three country music cruises. It was on one of these cruises that they met country singer Moe Bandy. Of course Darrel was a fan and soon became his friend. Darrel even talked him into coming to Hill City to perform a concert in 2016.

Darrel was a generous man who really cared about people and everyone felt his sincerity. You always knew he was genuine. His loving and fun-loving nature began early in life, while he spoiled his baby sisters and they loved it! He was always teasing the kids and they loved that too. He was always surrounded by them and gave each one special attention. They especially loved when, with a twinkle in his eye, he told them, “I hate kids, cats and dogs and in that order!” That was the dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and a friend we will never forget.

Darrel was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Andy. He is survived by his wife Donna, Hill City; sisters: Rolleen (Roy) Quiett, Hill City, and Jeanine (Ralph) Ray, Morland; sister-in-law, Rita Anderson, Hill City; sons: Dean (Roseanna) Anderson, Sarasota, Florida, and Don (Tami) Anderson, Hill City, daughters: Christine (Lonnie) Burger, Hill City, South Dakota, and Cathleen Anderson, Angel Fire, New Mexico; nine grandchildren: Jerrod, Jody, Shannon, Kyle, Vanessa, Dylan, Rachael, Jaxon, and Emily; four step-grandchildren: Clayton, Tristan, Crystal and Kellie; 12 great grandchildren: Brody, Kinsley, Ethan, Leila, Lola, Cooper, Bentley, Cruz, Emma, Andrew, Jaden and Isaac; seven step great grandchildren: Aiden, Emma, Grace Bella, Briggs, Bo and Turner; many other relatives and countless friends.

