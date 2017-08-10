Cloudy, warm Thursday with a chance for thunderstorms

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Friday NightA 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

SaturdayShowers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday NightA 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

SundayA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.