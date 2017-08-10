Clement John Bauck, age 95, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at his home in Leoti, Kansas. Clem was born on the family homestead in the St. Theresa community of rural Wichita County, Kansas on May 29, 1922. A lifetime resident of Wichita County he was a farmer/stockman.

Clem was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus in Leoti, Kansas. He was active in the bowling leagues in Leoti and formerly served as Wichita County Commissioner.

On September 22, 1952 he married Evelyn Belle “Evie” Heim in St. Theresa Catholic Church in rural Wichita County, Kansas. Evie passed away on January 6, 2017 in Leoti, Kansas.

Clem’s surviving family includes-

Two sons-

Dennis & Deb Bauck- Leoti, Kansas

Randy & Belinda Bauck- Longmont, Colorado

One sister-

Margaret Wieser- Sun City, Arizona

Five grandchildren-

Brian & Andrea Bauck- Leoti, Kansas

Jared & Ashley Bauck- Hays, Kansas

Michelle & Brett Ciesielski- Irving, Texas

Jacqueline & John Hodge- Greenwood, Missouri

Denise & Tim Lamb- Lees Summit, Missouri

7 great- grandchildren, and 4 great- great grandchildren

Vigil services will be held at 7:00 pm Friday, August 11, 2017 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Leoti, Kansas.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, August 12, 2017 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Leoti, Kansas with Father Benjamin Martin officiating.

Burial will be in St Theresa Cemetery in rural Wichita County, Kansas.

Friends may call from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm Friday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Leoti, Kansas.

Memorials may be given to the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church Building Fund or Leoti E.M.T.’s in care of the funeral home.