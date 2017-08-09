Topeka Capital-Journal will be acquired by Gatehouse

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Gatehouse Media announced in a news release Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Morris Publishing Group.

Morris’ portfolio includes the Topeka Capital-Journal.

Gatehouse, which announced the purchase of the Harris Enterprises chain of Kansas newspapers in 2016, also will acquire 10 other daily newspapers and several non-dailies in Georgia, Florida, Texas, Kansas, Arkansas and Alaska.

Gatehouse’s parent, New Media Investment Group, announced the Morris acquisition price as $120 million and expected the transaction to close in the early fourth quarter.

The largest publication included in the deal is the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, which has a 44,750 daily circulation and a 68,591 Sunday circulation.

