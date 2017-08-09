Todd Roy Toll, born and raised in the roots of Graham County, came into the world at the Graham County Hospital July 23, 1958. Todd had a four wheeler accident July 23, 2017, while pushing cattle back into the proper field. He left us on July 25, 2017, at the KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas at the age of 59.

Todd (better known as Dad, Brother, and Friend) was the fourth and last child born to Alan and Donna (Minium) Toll, following siblings Lloyd, Dale, and Diane. Growing up just north of Morland, 20 feet away from old Highway 24, Todd’s adventurousness, orneriness and sharp wit grew. Graduating from Morland High School in 1976 with some life-long friends, he continued on to Fort Hays State University. He pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Arts, graduated and returned home to start his well-known business, Toll Construction. Starting with just a hammer and some nails, he began shingling houses and working on the family farm.

Living north of Morland, Todd participated in various community events from softball tournaments to wedding dances and social gatherings. He married Geraldine “Gerry” Sue Albers of Selden, Kansas, December 1, 1990, and became a father to Nathan Scott Toll.

Bryar Roy Toll, Todd’s second child, joined the world December 4, 1991. Later Bryar was diagnosed with MPS I, a rare disease where your body is unable to produce specific enzymes. Todd and Gerry raised a happy baby boy to the age of 5 and a half years old, until he passed away May 3, 1997.

August 5, 1995, Todd and Gerry welcomed their third child, and only daughter, Shannon Marie Toll. They raised all three of their children on their farm in western Graham County and later moved into Morland.

Being an active participant in the community throughout the years, Todd was a member of Morland School Board, Lions Club, Morland Community Foundation, a Graham County Commissioner, Blood Donor, Organ Donor, major part of the Graham County Fair and 4-H, and avid Ringneck and Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Todd was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Bryar Roy. Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Gerry, of Morland; son Nathan Toll, of Wichita; daughter Shannon Toll, of Hays; brothers: Lloyd (Linda) Toll, of Logan, Dale Toll, of Morland; sister Diane Best, of Smolan; numerous brothers-and-sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Todd’s pride and joy came from his three children and wife. Always willing to sacrifice himself, Todd continually put his family first. Being a teacher by nature he not only taught the world what it meant to work, but also how to play. Throughout the community he was well known for his work ethic, unique infectious laugh and humble but charming personality. Willing to help at the drop of a hat, Todd always went out of his way for anyone in need. Never knowing a stranger and never forgetting a face, Todd has and forever will, leave a mark on his family and many people in surrounding communities. Because as we all know, Todd knew how to have a good time.