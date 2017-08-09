Severe T-Storm Warning for Ellis Co. until 6:15 p.m.

NWS

The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Ellis County in central Kansas…

* Until 615 PM CDT

* At 528 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast

of Ellis, or 12 miles northwest of Hays, moving southeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Hays, Ellis, Catherine, Antonino, Emmeram, Yocemento and Hays

Regional Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.