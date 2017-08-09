Rob Davis signs contract with professional team in Bulgaria

Fort Hays State Men’s Basketball All-American Rob Davis, who completed his senior year of eligibility in 2016-17 at Fort Hays State, has signed a contract to play professionally in Bulgaria. He will play for Akademik Bulteks 99, based in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, a member of the Bulgarian National Basketball League, which is the highest level of professional basketball in the country.

Davis had a tremendous senior season at Fort Hays State, earning All-America honors from Division II Bulletin, All-District First Team by the NABC, All-Region Second Team from D2CCA, and All-MIAA First Team honors. He is the fourth player under head coach Mark Johnson to garner All-America honors and 27th All-America selection overall in school history.

Davis had a tremendous year for the Tigers, averaging 21.4 points per game. He became the first FHSU player to average at least 20 points per game since the 1995-96 season, when Alonzo Goldston averaged 20.4 helping lead the Tigers to an undefeated national championship. He is the first player under head coach Mark Johnson to average at least 20 per game in a season. Davis finished the year scoring 30 or more points in a game eight times and 20 or more 17 times. He scored 1,140 points over two years with Fort Hays State, finishing 15th on the all-time scoring list.

Davis joins another NCAA Division II standout player on the Akademik Bulteks 99 roster in 2017-18. Shakir Smith has signed for a second year with the team after averaging 20.8 points per game in his final year at Adams State University, earning Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference First Team honors in 2015-16. Akademik Bulteks 99 finished the 2016-17 season 17-10 overall. Smith and Jordan Semple, a Division II All-America performer from Chico State (Calif.), led the team in scoring last season, combining for 38.3 points per game. Davis looks to bolster the firepower at guard

Davis scored a career-high 42 points at Emporia State on February 1, 2017, matching the sixth-highest scoring game in Tiger history. Dennis Edwards owns the top five single-game scoring performances in Tiger history and was the last to break the 40-point barrier before Davis, doing it three times in 1995.

Davis finished 2016-17 shooting 49.9 percent from the field, making 207-of-415 attempts from the field. He shot 45.3 percent beyond the 3-point line (82-of-181) and 85.1 percent at the free-throw line (126-of-148). He added 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

For his career, Davis ranks fourth all-time in Tiger history for 3-point field goal percentage and free-throw percentage. He was very consistent in his rate of shooting from the field, hitting exactly at a .499 clip overall and .453 clip beyond the 3-point line both seasons at FHSU. His performance at the free-throw line this year improved as his career percentage settled at 82.2 percent.

