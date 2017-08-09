UPDATE: Suspect jailed in Texas for murder of Newton mother, 4-year-old

NEWTON, Kan. (AP) — Police in Newton say 19-year -old Keith Lane Hawkins. suspected in the slayings of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter has been arrested in Texas. He is being held in the Williamson County jail as a fugitive from justice, for unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest, according to booking records.

Authorities say 24-year-old Alyssa Runyon and daughter Zaylynn Paz were found dead shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday by Runyon’s ex-boyfriend in bedrooms in the victims’ duplex. Police said the girl had been fatally stabbed and that her mother strangled.

Police said the suspect was arrested shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Taylor, Texas, where he allegedly was found driving Runyon’s vehicle when he arrived at a relative’s home.

There was no immediate word about any charges.

Police Chief Eric Murphy said the suspect has been previously arrested and has been known to law enforcers in and around 19,000-resident Newton.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting.

