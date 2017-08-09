Petsense, Humane Society to partner for Hays adoption event

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Petsense and the Humane Society of the High Plains will be partnering to offer a pet adoption event at the store’s Hays location on Aug. 19.

In lieu of offering dogs and cats for sale, the national chain partners with shelters across the country to stage pet adoption events on a semi-annual basis, Ashley Taylor, Hays store manager, said.

The event, which will begin at noon on Saturday, Aug. 19, and has been dubbed “Clear the Shelter.” The store is at 2508 Vine in Centennial Plaza next to Brown’s Shoe Fit.

Betty Hansen, shelter manager, said she is unsure exactly what breeds the shelter might have to offer, but there should be kittens, cats and dogs. Pictures will be displayed of the animals that can’t be transported to the store.

“It is nice to get them out somewhere different where people are not really expecting to see live pets,” Hansen said. “It is not done here a lot, and it is nice to have the opportunity.”

Potential pet owners will be able to adopt shelter animals at the store. Those who wish to adopt need to bring proof of approval by a landlord to house the pet if they rent. Animals can be held for 24 hours pending landlord approval.

Adoption fees also will apply. The shelter is offering a cat sale. The cost is $15 for one cat or two for $25. A $50 deposit will be charged on kittens. The deposit is returned when owners provide proof the kitten has been spayed or neutered. The dog adoption fee is $40.

All adult pets that are adopted from the shelter are spayed or neutered and have updated shots.

The shelter has had many animals coming into the shelter — especially kittens as this is the season cats usually deliver their litters — but Hansen said adoptions have been keeping pace with new arrivals. The shelter has several litters of kittens waiting to come into the shelter for adoption, so she is hoping that on Aug. 19, the shelter can find some kittens good homes.

Petsense also will be doing a donation drive for the shelter on Aug. 19. A list of items that the shelter regularly needs can be found here. However, Hansen said the shelter is in particular need of scented bleach, non-clumping cat litter and Purina Cat Chow or Kitten Chow. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Taylor said those wishing to donate items to the shelter can drop them at Petsense whenever the business is open.

Petsense also partners with local shelters and rescues for its SavAPet program. The Hays Petsense currently has cats from the Western Plains Animal Refuge that are available for adoption every day.

Nationwide, Petsense has assisted in the adoption of 60,369 pets.

Because the shelter staff will be working at the adoption event at Petsense on Aug. 19, the shelter will be closed that day. The shelter’s normal hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

For more information, call Petsense at 785-301-2267 or the Humane Society at 785-625-5252.