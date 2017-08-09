Overnight rain brings more than a quarter inch of rain to areas of Ellis Co.

Portions of Hays and Ellis County received a healthy overnight rain Wednesday, with a report of 0.34 inches in a gauge south of Ellis.

Areas of west Hays received up to a quarter-inch of rain, while reports in the eastern part of the city were in the tenth of an inch range.

The Victoria area also received about a tenth.

Other areas of northwest Kansas received trace to minimal rainfall, although there was a report of nearly a quarter of an inch in a gauge in south-central Russell County.

The chance for more precipitation returns tonight, with a 40 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. There is a slight chance of showers or storms throughout the rest of the week and into Saturday.

