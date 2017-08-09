Hays High fall sports parents meeting Thursday; practice starts Monday

With the start of school right around the corner, Hays High School will hold a fall sports parent meeting Thursday before practice begins Monday.

Thursday’s meeting for the parents of Hays High School students taking part in fall sports will be Thursday at 7 p.m. in Gym A at the high school.

Below is schedule of sports practice times and locations:

Cross Country

August 13th – Optional Practice at 11:30 p.m. – Center for Health Improvement

August 14th – First mandatory practice at 7:00 p.m. – Frontier Park

For questions or more information contact Coach Jerold Harris @ 785-623-2600 or 785-650-1386

Volleyball – Gym A

August 14th – 12:01a.m., 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

For questions or more information contact Coach Christin Nunnery @ 785-623-2600 or 785-259-1608

Soccer – Meet in the commons area

August 14th – 6:00 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. (Bring running shoes and soccer cleats).

For questions or more information contact Coach Silas Hibbs @ 785-623-2600 or 785-650-3479.

Girls Golf – Smoky Hill Golf Course

August 14th – 8:00 a.m. and 3:35 p.m.

For questions or more information contact Coach Mark Watts @ 785-623-2600 or 785-650-3206

Girls Tennis – HHS Tennis Courts

August 14th –3:15 p.m.

For questions or more information contact Coach Mason Hickel @ 620-282-7275 or 785-623-2600

Football – meet in the weight room

August 14th – 7:30 a.m.

For questions or more information contact Coach Randall Rath @ 785-623-2600 or 785-672-0386

Cheer – Gym A

August 15th 6:00 p.m.

For questions or more information contact Coach Sara Ca.m.pbell @ 785-202-0685 or 785-623-2600