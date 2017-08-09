First August rainfall in Hays

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

An early Wednesday morning rainfall in Hays delivered an official 0.29 inches of precipitation as measured at the K-State Agricultural Research Center south of town.

The Eagle Media Center, 2300 Hall, had 0.23 inches. Areas in the eastern part of the city were in the tenth of an inch range.

This was the first rain in Hays during August. So far in 2017, Hays has received 20.90 inches of precipitation.

After a high Tuesday, Aug. 8, of just 79 degrees and an overnight low of 55 degrees, the weather forecast calls for warmer temperatures and chances of more rain.

There was a report of 0.34 inches in a gauge south of Ellis.

The Victoria area also received about a tenth.

Other areas of northwest Kansas received trace to minimal rainfall, although there was a report of nearly a quarter of an inch in a gauge in south-central Russell County.

The chance for more precipitation returns tonight, with a 40 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. There is a slight chance of showers or storms throughout the rest of the week and into Saturday.