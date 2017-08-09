Final TALK program Aug. 14 at Eisenhower Presidential Library

ABILENE – The next Talk About Literature in Kansas (TALK) program is set for August 14 at 7 p.m. in the Visitors Center Auditorium. This is the final program in this year’s series.

Guest facilitator Anne Hawkins will lead the group as they discuss The Last Cattle Drive. Hawkins teaches U.S. history at Washburn University and U.S. history and world history to homeschooled youth across northeast Kansas. She received her M.A. in History from the University of Kansas. Hawkins joined the KHC TALK program as a discussion leader in 2012.

The TALK series is conducted through a partnership with the Kansas Humanities Council, the Abilene Public Library and the Eisenhower Presidential Library. This year’s theme, “The Best of the West,” celebrates the Chisholm Trail 150th and Eisenhower’s love of western novels.

The Last Cattle Drive is available to check out from the Abilene Public Library or purchase at the Eisenhower Presidential Library Gift Shop. Thank you to all those who participated in the series throughout the past eight months. The group attending this year’s final program will be asked to provide input in selecting the theme for the 2018 series.



About the Eisenhower Presidential Library

