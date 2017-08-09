Ellis County Sheriff’s Activity Log Aug. 7 – 8

08/07/2017

Out of County Criminal Transport, Wakeeney, 7:07 a.m.

Cattle Out, 2300 block Norfolk Road, Victoria, 8:38 a.m.

Harassment, 600 block Ellis Avenue, 9:45 a.m.

Cattle Out, 600 block Highway 40, Ellis, 11:31 a.m.

Theft, 2500 block East 7th Street, 1:06 p.m.

Out of County Criminal Transport, Wakeeney, 1:43 p.m

Warrant Service, 200 block West 12th Street, Ellis, 4:13 p.m.

Civil Transport, 3600 block Vine Street, Hays, 4:16 p.m.

Animal Bite Investigation, 2200 block Canterbury Drive, Hays, 9:00 p.m.

08/08/2017

Driving Under the Influence, 1900 block Saline River Road, Ellis County, 3:50 a.m.

Out of County Criminal Transport, Hill City, 9:51 a.m.

Out of County Criminal Transport, Hill City, 3:41 p.m.

Warrant Service, 110 block East 18th Street, Hays, 6:21 p.m.