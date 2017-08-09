Dale Naiman, age 70, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2017 at Brookdale Vista Grande in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Dale was born January 14, 1947 in Hays, Kansas, the son of Ernest & Hannah (Stricker) Naiman. On December 23, 1967 he married Connie M. McClure at Richmond, Kansas. He resided and farmed in Leoti until 1986. He graduated from Kansas State University in Agricultural Economics. He also attended Rhema Bible Training Center in Tulsa, Ok graduating with Connie in 1986.

Following graduation, Dale and Connie pastored for 25 years, planting new churches in Ludington, Michigan and Live Oak, Florida, and serving at Lighthouse Christian Center in Mayo, Florida. He also became a Prison Chaplain serving for twelve years in Florida State prison system as a supervisory Chaplain.

Dale was a member of Kansas State Alumni Association, Farmhouse Fraternity, Rotary International, Rhema Ministerial Association and Prison Chaplaincy Association.

Dale’s surviving family includes-

His Wife of 49 years

Connie Naiman-Colorado Springs, Colorado

Two Children-

Tiffany Naiman-Colorado Springs, Colorado

Eric Naiman-Wake Forest, North Carolina

13 grandchildren

Memorial Services will be held at 11 am Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Christ Covenant Church in Leoti, Kansas with Reverend Stephen Morefield and Milan Reimer officiating. Inurnment will be in Leoti Cemetery in Leoti, Kansas.

Memorials may be given to Charis Christian Center in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home, PO Box 161, Leoti, Kansas 67861.