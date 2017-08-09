Cloudy, warm Wednesday with a chance for thunderstorms

Today Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers between noon and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

FridayA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday NightA 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

SaturdayA 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Saturday NightA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 82.