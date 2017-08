Blanche Erbert, age 96 of Ellis passed away at the Good Samaritan Center, Ellis.

Funeral services will be 10 AM on August 26, 2017 at St. Mary’s Church in Ellis.

Visitation will be Friday, August 25th 6 PM – 8 PM with a combined rosary and vigil service at 7 PM all at the church.

A complete obituary is pending with Keithley Funeral Chapel of Ellis.